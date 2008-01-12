Bionic Commando's Swing Mechanic Explained



This isn't Prince of Persia. It's not Assassin's Creed, either. No, if you want to pull off some crazy-ass moves in Bionic Commando, you're not going to get a generous "auto-aim" system helping your acrobatics. You're going to have to do all the hard work yourself, by literally aiming the claw in mid-air. Sounds hard, but you'll be all the prouder when you get your act together and get those hot dogs flying through the air with the greatest of ease.