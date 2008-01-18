Bionic Eyes Could Change The Face Of Gaming

What if instead of having your television cluttered with interface elements while playing an FPS, you could have the HUD displayed directly on your eye? This is one of the possible applications of the bionic eye created by engineers at the University of Washington, which utilises microscopic manufacturing techniques to contact lenses imprinted with electronic circuits and lights. While the current prototype has yet to light up and a full display version is still years away, the possibilities for such a device are staggering. From the press release:

There are many possible uses for virtual displays. Drivers or pilots could see a vehicle's speed projected onto the windshield. Video-game companies could use the contact lenses to completely immerse players in a virtual world without restricting their range of motion. And for communications, people on the go could surf the Internet on a midair virtual display screen that only they would be able to see.

Not only would the gaming applications be amazing, but imagine a world where porn is just a blink away! Now that's some real innovation right there.

Contact lenses with circuits, lights a possible platform for superhuman vision [UWNews.org]