Bioshock Creator Craves Smash Bros. Brawl and WoW

Ken Levine may have the dark, twisted mind behind Bioshock, but that doesn't mean he can't enjoy the happy-go-lucky violence of a good Nintendo franchise or the happy-go-bored violence of a solid MMO. In a recent interview, Levine told 1UP:

This may disappoint some people with this, but the game I'm looking forward to in 2008 is Smash Bros [Brawl] ...[and]now that I finally managed to crack my way into Outland, I'm now psyched for the next WoW expansion.

Is it any surprise? Since the fabled Bioshock II probably isn't coming out next year, who can blame the guy for wanting to play some new stuff?



BioShock Dev Most Excited For Nintendo Wii Game In 2008 [via gonintendo]