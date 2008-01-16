BioShock Devs Desperately Seeking PS3 Programmers

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

bioshock_ps3_programmers.jpgAs much as we'd like to hold the physical embodiment of the rumor that BioShock is coming to the PlayStation 3 under water until we've forced it to spill the beans (or simply kill it), we can't do that and make it go away. In time with EGM recently regurgitated the rumour that BioShock would be "Cell-enabled" in 2008 comes new job listings at 2K Boston clearly indicating that some sort of work is happening on the PS3. Compound that with further rumours that a BioShock prequel is in the works and, well, you wind up with absolutely no confirmation and a bit of a headache.

2K Boston (nee Irrational) has plenty of other titles under its belt and the recently formed 2K Marin is said to have taken the BioShock reigns anyway, so all this speculation could point to something else entirely. Whatever the case, having the BioShock team's next effort more widely available is good news for gamers.

Programming Jobs [2KBoston via PS3Fanboy]

