BioShock Devs Working on PS3 Game?

BioShock (so far) hasn't popped up on the PS3. It's an Xbox 360 and PC game. A job listing on the dev's website mentions that 2K Boston is on the lookout for a Tools Programmer as it starts "pre production on its next project." Possible hints about that next project are alluded to in the listing:

UE3, PS3 and production experience using Python or Ruby will be highly regarded.

So Unreal Engine 3 and PLAYSTATION 3. No real big surprises, but there ya go.

