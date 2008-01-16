BioShock Devs Working on PS3 Game?

BioShock (so far) hasn't popped up on the PS3. It's an Xbox 360 and PC game. A job listing on the dev's website mentions that 2K Boston is on the lookout for a Tools Programmer as it starts "pre production on its next project." Possible hints about that next project are alluded to in the listing:
UE3, PS3 and production experience using Python or Ruby will be highly regarded.
So Unreal Engine 3 and PLAYSTATION 3. No real big surprises, but there ya go.
Job Listing [2K Boston via Games Radar]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink