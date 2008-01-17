The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

BioShock Is Just Robocop

robo_dickjones.jpgI just read the most amazing little write-up by Steve Hogarty over at PCZone. He theorises that BioShock is based upon RoboCop, a sort of archetypal allusion, breaking the argument down point by point. Interesting parallels include conflicts in programming, humanizing flashbacks, big daddies (remember those faceless ED-209's?), shameful period advertising and even the titles 'BioShock' and 'RoboCop' when broken down into syllabicate structures. The only element I see missing is the Little Sisters...yeah, my mind just can't fill in that gap with literary theory.

Hit up the link and give the piece a read, then let me know what you think. I, for one, recently DVR'd RoboCop and will be rewatching it in the near future while annoying my wife with "you SO should have played BioShock!" comments.

BioShock = RoboCop [pczone]Thanks Steve!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles