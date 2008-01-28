BioShock Lego Is A Masterpiece Of Brick Placement

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

biolego.jpg Sure, we've seen earlier shots of earlier attempts at BioShock Lego, but this is new. And much, much better. Especially since this is dripping in a smokey, retro-flavoured sauce, using only plain, traditional bricks instead of the new-fandangled ones. Snyderman, from those of us with haircuts allowing the wearing of them, we tip our hats to you.
