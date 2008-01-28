BioShock Lego Is A Masterpiece Of Brick Placement

Sure, we've seen earlier shots of earlier attempts at BioShock Lego, but this is new. And much, much better. Especially since this is dripping in a smokey, retro-flavoured sauce, using only plain, traditional bricks instead of the new-fandangled ones. Snyderman, from those of us with haircuts allowing the wearing of them, we tip our hats to you.

[Snyderman's Brickshelf Gallery]