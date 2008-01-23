BioWare Wants You To Dance, Fools

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

MassFlux.pngAnyone who has played Mass Effect remembers the Flux night club...and the horridly asynchronous butt contortions that your otherwise smooth-operating character would engage in at said locale following the mistimed touch of a button. Now BioWare wants to bring that fun to the small screen with user-submitted videos. You tape yourself doing the "Flux dance" and—if you "win"—you score some sweet swag. Note that we put "win" in the quotes only because, well, you're embarrassing yourself on the internet for a few bucks of gear. But at least this time you'll (hopefully) have your clothes on.

Do The Flux [bioware]Thanks masterkeyes2!

