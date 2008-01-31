Blame Retailers for Higher PS3 Devil May Cry 4 Prices

So some UK retailers are charging as much as ten extra quid for the PS3 version of Devil May Cry 4. Why's it more expensive than the Xbox 360 version? Both versions look pretty much the same. What gives?! Says a Capcom spokesperson:

We don't set the prices of our games, that's at the discretion of the retailer. In this specific instance, the process has resulted in a price difference, but the process itself is not something we completely control.

That sucks, but there it is.

