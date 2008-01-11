Blizzard Launches First BlizzCast

As announced back on December 24th, Blizzard has delivered the first episode of the BlizzCast today, their new podcast series that promises a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the company as well as news and information about upcoming projects. In the first episode, rapmaster Karune talks concept art with art director Samwise Didier, and DJ Jazzy Drysc talks to lead designer Jeff Kaplan about World of Warcraft patch 2.4, which introduces the Sunwell Plateau raid dungeon and tier 7 armor. What's odd about the video podcast is that there is indeed no video. One of those newfangled audio-only video podcasts perhaps? I do find it vaguely amusing that the transcripts have Karune and Drysc's words in a blue font. Otherwise the community wouldn't bother reading it, right?

BlizzCast Episode 1 [Blizzard]