Blizzard Loots $1.2 Billion From 2007, Thanks To WoW

blizzard_billion.jpgVivendi, of which Blizzard Entertainment is a division, released its 2007 earnings revenues today, revealing that the World of Warcraft publisher raked in $US 1.2 billion (€814 million) in revenue last year. WoW's 10 million large subscriber base contributed the lion's share of the Vivendi Games division's $US 1.5 billion take (€1.018 billion). Blizzard's revenue was up 58% year over year which can be attributed to strong sales of World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade and a subscriber boost of 2 million people.

Vivendi pointed to lower earnings from its Sierra label, with sales of Crash of the Titans, Spyro: The Eternal Night, F.E.A.R. Perseus Mandate, Timeshift and World in Conflict as "not as strong as the 2006 release slate." Let's hear it for World of Warcraft, ladies and gentlemen!

Vivendi Full Year 2007 Revenues Increase Significantly (PDF) [Vivendi]

