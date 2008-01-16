Boll Retreats From Big-Budget Films

Uwe Boll's In The Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale didn't do so well at the box office this weekend, making back a mere $US 3.3 million of its $US 70 million budget. Hell, I even forgot to go see it in the face of more interesting pursuits - my toenails are now neatly trimmed and filed. Now that he's suffered three bombs in a row (BloodRayne and Alone in the Dark completing his hat trick of suck) and his German tax shelter funds have dried up, Boll concedes defeat reveals his true passion.

"In the future, I will focus on small films such as (the video game adaptation) 'Postal' or (the Vietnam war drama) 'Tunnel Rats,' " he said. "These are films that represent my true passion, and they can be done with small budgets."

Which is all I can afford, so it's mighty convenient that they're my true passion. If they really are where his heart lies, he should have just stuck with them in the first place, saving us all a lot of pain and suffering. Oh well, all's well that ends well.

Boll ejected from big-budget ring [The Hollywood Reporter]