Brand New Final Fantasy XIII Images

Haven't seen new images for a while. Take these as proof that Square Enix (most likely all of Square Enix) is hard at work on both Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy versus XIII. The new issue of Japanese manga Shonen Weekly Jump has images of both. Of course the release date is still "unannounced," and we're not expecting the games to drop before late 2009 — if we're lucky. Hit the jump for a shot of vsXIII.



Large Scan [[email protected] via PS3 Fanboy]