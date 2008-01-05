Brian 1: Sleep 0

To: Flynn

From: Crecente

Re: Bad Taxi Drivers Totally Suck (And Should Quit)

How weird that Ash is staying in the hotel in Korea that I lived in for a month or so when my family and I first moved to the country back in the early 80s. At least I'm pretty sure he is.

I'm not sure, exactly, why but I've had some serious insomnia going on since yesterday. Last night I went to bed around midnight and then woke up about 2:45 a.m. or so and couldn't get back to sleep. So I decided to come do some work in the loft... until 4 a.m. or so, at which point I went back to bed and struggled to try and catch some sleep until 7 a.m. or so. If that weren't strange enough, I've been up all day without a yawn... or a drop of caffeine. And now at 8 p.m. I not only don't feel sleepy, I feel energised. I dread the bed tonight. This reminds me a bit of a college when I went through a phase of not sleeping at all, for days. I stayed awake so long that I started hallucinating and was convinced that sleep was totally unnecessary and that being tired was just another form of withdrawal. It all ended with me passing out in my car... fortunately it was parked at the time.

