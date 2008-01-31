Bring On The Bad Haircut

To: Crecente

From: Bash

RE: Roll With The Day Note

The last hair tragedy must've been when I was 13 or 14. A sad, sad bowl cut, possibly with lines in the side of my head. (Hey, it was the early 90's!) I've tried hard to block it out, but yes, that was the worse. Or so, I thought.

Late last year, Mrs. Bashcraft took the kid to get a haircut at her stylist. His hairdo was short on one side and longish on the other. On paper, it sounds bad, but the kid pulled it off brilliantly. And since I was rebounding off a mullet, I thought, what the hell, I'll get the same haircut as the kid.

Went to the same stylist, and told him: Long on one side, shortish on the other. The 'do looked great the day it was cut and for the week or so after. And as it got longer, it started to go Emo on me. Bad Emo. Then it started to grow in funny. Half of my head started to feel heavy. Lopsided, even. It's business on one side, and a mopey mess on the other. Quite depressing, really.

Top of to do list this weekend: Get proper haircut.

