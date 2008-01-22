British Game Industry "Very Americanised"

Americans and British people aren't the same. They're different! Sensible Soccer designer Jon Hare points out how the British game industry has become more Americanised. He says just that:

I think that games are bought by software retail buyers who say that they are buying what the public want, but in actual fact the public wants what the public gets — to quote Paul Weller... Buying something with an established audience is safe so you can understand why it happens, but I think we have become very Americanised as an industry...