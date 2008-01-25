British Gov Doesn't Want Fat Kids Anymore

Sick of being fat? Well, the English government is sick of you being fat too, and they're not gonna take it anymore! British citizens could soon see incentives for putting down the controller and getting fit.

In a report made by the Department of Health called Healthy Weight, Healthy Lives, the government makes recommendations to try and help England get fit, including getting the number of obese kids down by 2020 to the levels seen in 2000.

The £372 million anti-obesity initiative doesn't overlook video games, and encourages parents to regulate the amount of time kids spend playing online, using some of the available family timers for consoles. The report also says the Department of Health will research the "impact of this 'screen time' on children's outcomes", observing how playing video games affects kids' physical fitness and overall health.

Industry professionals in England say that they support the decision and willing to collaborate:

In response, director general of ELSPA [Entertainment and Leisure Software Publishers Association]Paul Jackson said: "We look forward to working with the department on strategies to help in the education and support of parents and children. We as an industry wish to encourage healthy lifestyles and will therefore also take the opportunity of informing the government of the huge amount of active gaming devices and games which offer more active and interactive play."

I'm always encouraged when video games aren't seen as the source of all obesity problems in kids, and it's a step in the right direction whenever a government can recognize that games really aren't bad in moderation.

ELSPA welcomes anti-obesity scheme [MCV]