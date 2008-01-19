British Sales Charts

Hey, Britain, welcome to your first sales charts for 2008. If you're wondering whether the new year's kicking off with a resolution for change, no, it is not. 2008's begun much the same as 2007 ended, with a bunch of increasingly tired-looking Nintendo games sandwiched between Call of Duty 4 and Assassin's Creed.

1) Call of Duty 4 (360)

2) Brain Training

3) More Brain Training

4) Big Brain Academy (Wii)

5) Super Mario Galaxy

6) Assassin's Creed (360)

7) Cooking Mama (DS)

8) New Super Mario Bros

9) Call of Duty 4 (PS3)

10) Assassin's Creed (PS3)

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Image]