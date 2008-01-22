The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

British Sales Charts

lewisham.jpg Regular followers of the British sales charts won't be as surprised as others to see Mario & Sonic reclaim the top spot. You are, after all, accustomed to strange shit taking place on a weekly basis. Which means you'll also turn a blind eye to the continued, lingering presence of both Brain Trainings, which are showing no signs of wearing out their well-worn welcome.

1) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics (Wii)
2) Brain Training (DS)
3) More Brain Training (DS)
4) Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)
5) Call of Duty 4 (360)
6) Wii Play (Wii)
7 New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
8) Cooking Mama (DS)
9) Big Brain Academy (Wii)
10) Assassin's Creed (360)

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles