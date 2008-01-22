Regular followers of the British sales charts won't be as surprised as others to see Mario & Sonic reclaim the top spot. You are, after all, accustomed to strange shit taking place on a weekly basis. Which means you'll also turn a blind eye to the continued, lingering presence of both Brain Trainings, which are showing no signs of wearing out their well-worn welcome.
1) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics (Wii)
2) Brain Training (DS)
3) More Brain Training (DS)
4) Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)
5) Call of Duty 4 (360)
6) Wii Play (Wii)
7 New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
8) Cooking Mama (DS)
9) Big Brain Academy (Wii)
10) Assassin's Creed (360)
[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]
