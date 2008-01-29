British Sales Charts

Forget #1. Just pretend it's not there, and we'll all get on with our lives. Besides, it's not the top spot we're interested in. It's second and third place. Look at Burnout Paradise go! And here I was thinking it would, thanks to January and some demo-related whining, slide into the abyss. Glad to see it hasn't.

1) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (Wii)

2) Burnout Paradise (360)

3) Burnout Paradise (PS3)

4) Wii Play (Wii)

5) Brain Training (DS)

6) Call of Duty 4 (360)

7) More Brain Training (DS)

8) New Super Mario Bros (DS)

9) Call of Duty 4 (PS3)

10) Link's Crossbow Training (Wii)

[charts courtsy of ChartTrack]