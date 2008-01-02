British Sales Charts

Ah, Need for Speed and FIFA. Previous Christmas sales winners you may be, you're a little late to the party, aren't you? Far too late to make a difference, as this is their first top-10 appearance in the holiday season, and they couldn't make inroads against a rebounding Assassin's Creed and Nintendo's usual suspects of Brain Training and Wii Play.
1) Assassin's Creed (360)
2) Call of Duty 4 (360)
3) More Brain Training
4) Brain Training
5) Assassin's Creed (PS3)
6) Wii Play
7) Cooking Mama (DS)
8) FIFA 08 (PS2)
9) Need For SPeed: ProStreet (PS2)
10) Super Mario Galaxy
[charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Image]
