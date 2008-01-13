Broken Canadian Rock Band Guitars Getting Replaced

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

rockbandguitar.jpg A number of Canadian Kotakuites have forwarded us emails from EA regarding replacements for broken Rock Band guitars - i.e., they're finally getting shipped out. Having suffered the indignity of a later release and not being able to request replacements as soon as they broke, EA is trying to make amends by ... letting you keep your faulty equipment? Well, I guess it does save the trouble of going to the post office:

Hello,

I know that many of you have been waiting for quite awhile, but we have good news.

All Canadian RMAs placed before January 9th, have shipped!

You should see that your RMAs have all been updated to Parts Shipped to reflect this. Depending on where in Canada you live, you should receive your replacement item within the next six days. If you have not received your new peripheral by January 16th, please contact customer support at www.support.ea.com. Be sure to create a new incident rather than updating your RMA incident to prevent any possible issues.

In appreciation of the patience of our Canadian customers who placed an RMA prior to January 9th, we are not requiring customers receiving this set of RMAs to return your faulty peripheral to us and we will also be removing your credit card hold within the next few days.

Thank you again for your patience as we build and improve our Canadian Rock Band warranty program. Please accept our apologies for the wait and any inconvenience.

EA Customer Support

Who needs a free game when you've got a broken guitar to keep?

