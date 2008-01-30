Build A Guitar Hero Auto Whammy Barless Bar

While most of this circuit soldering fun is over our heads, for those interested, you can modify your Guitar Hero (or Rock Band, we're assuming) controllers to automatically whammy through entire songs at inhumanly fast theoretical maximums by replacing the whammy output with a 555 timer circuit. Essentially this circuit automatically alternates proper voltage to build up your star power fast.

Also of note, this mod requires no external power (like batteries) and it can be toggled on and off for the times when you don't want to be an evil awful horrible cheater.

HOWTO Hack Your Guitar Hero Whammy Bar [Gogglemarks via MAKE]