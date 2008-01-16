The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Bullshots Ain't Airburshing Models, Hamburgers

airbrushedfaithhill.jpg By now, we should be smart. See good looking screenshots, be suspicious. Dubbed "bullshots," these doctored images show gamers what the title should look like. The end result might be a different story altogether. GamePro.com has a nice piece up on this game industry practice, which could be considered false advertising. Freelance game writer Troy Goodfellow sums up bullshots best:

Doctoring game images is different from airbrushing a supermodel, lacquering a Thanksgiving turkey, or falsifying a four-inch tall Big Mac. With video games, the screenshot or video is part of what you are buying. When you see a photoshopped model, you aren't in the market for a model. And the proof of a burger is in its taste.

Appearances are so important in gaming. So important that developers and publishers are willing to deceive consumers. But, do people still buy games based on screenshots?
Bullshot [GamePro.com][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles