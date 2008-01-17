Bully: Scholarship Edition Screens Show That Rockstar's Still Got It

It's doubtful that almost anyone was, at any point, visually blown away by Rockstar Games' Bully on the PlayStation 2. Oh, it's a fantastic title, one that appropriates Grand Theft Auto gameplay in a remarkably natural way. It's just that graphically, we're underwhelmed. That proud tradition of solid gameplay and "meh" graphics will continue on the Wii and Xbox 360 this year, as Bully: Scholarship Edition forces current gen gamers to come to terms with their inner graphics whores. Easy on the eyes it's not. At least the Bully port should give GameTrailers an opportunity to have its first Wii vs. Xbox 360 comparison video.