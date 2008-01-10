Burnout 3 Hits Xbox Originals Next Week

Despite featuring in much of the service's pre-launch media, Burnout 3 isn't currently available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Originals range. Will be soon, though. They've announced it'll be launching on January 14, and will be available everywhere except Japan for the not-insubstantial sum of 1200 Microsoft Points. Which would be great news, if...well, if we weren't so busy waiting for Burnout 2 and it's superior crash mode.

