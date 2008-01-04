Burnout Paradise Demo Doubles Your Multiplayer Fun

Shame on you. Criterion delivered a perfectly enjoyable demo of Burnout Paradise, but instead of thanking them, you attacked them. Called them out, called them names, called them words that would make a Parisian whore blush. Which upset them, and upset them dearly. But instead of hiding in the corner, sobbing gently to themselves until Paradise's release, do you know what they've gone and done for you, you ungrateful sods? They've doubled the multiplayer capacity for the demo. Both 360 and PS3 versions. Which means between January 4 and January 14, you'll be able to have eight players in an online session instead of four. Try and hold off on complaining about that, will you?