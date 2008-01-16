Call Of Duty 4 Heading To Mac

Oh dear, it seems that all of my reasons for not buying an Apple system are slowly being whittled away in the course of a few short hours. First EA announces Spore for the Mac, and now Aspyr Media reveals that they are bringing the third installment of Infinity Ward shit - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - to Apple systems this May. As an added bonus, all of the problems with multiplayer that have plagued the PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3 versions of the game should be pretty much ironed out by then! Hit the jump for the juicy press release details.

CALL OF DUTY® 4: MODERN WARFARE™ COMING TO MAC

AUSTIN, TX - January 15, 2008 - Aspyr Media, Inc. announced today they will publish Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare™ for Mac, a gripping modern-day action-thriller that deploys players into heart-stopping battles across the world's most treacherous hotspots. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare delivers unprecedented high-definition graphics, piercing 5.1 surround sound and a dynamic community-oriented multiplayer experience. Developed by Infinity Ward and licensed by Activision, the game is expected to be available for Mac in May 2008.

Featuring a tense storyline, filled with plot twists, the title thrusts players into battle like never before. With amazing special effects, including rim-lighting, depth of field, texture streaming and character self-shadowing, players are enlisted into one of the most photo-realistic gaming experiences imaginable.

The community-oriented Call of Duty 4 multiplayer gameplay features a robust leveling system, variety of unlockable perks, hot-join and matchmaking, as well as create a class and party capabilities to ensure that players of all skill levels can join in the fun. Additionally over 100 challenges and a host of new game environments and modes deliver unlimited possibilities. Infinity Ward has also included Kill-Cam, a fan favorite feature that they created in Call of Duty 2 which allows for spectator instant replays.

Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare™ will soon be available for preorder through Aspyr's website for only $US 49.99. For more information, fans can also visit the official Website, http://www.callofduty.com/.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is rated "M" (Mature) by the ESRB for Intense Violence, Strong Language and Blood and Gore.