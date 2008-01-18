Call of Duty 4 Killed The Christmas Competition, Nabs Top Spot

NPD sales figures for December show that Infinity Ward's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare took the top spot this holiday season, selling 1.47 million copies of the Xbox 360 version alone. The Activision published shooter just narrowly beat out Super Mario Galaxy for the Wii, which settled for number two and 1.4 million sold to software hungry Wii owners.

The rest of the list features familiar faces, with Guitar Hero II and Guitar Hero III selling ludicrous amounts. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games for Wii takes the tail end of the top ten, making the Sega-predicted 4 million copies sold seem that much more reasonable.

01. Call of Duty 4 (Xbox 360) - 1,470,000

02. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) - 1,400,000

03. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock (PS2) - 1,250,000

04. Wii Play with Remote (Wii) - 1,080,000

05. Assassin's Creed (Xbox 360) - 893,700

06. Halo 3 (Xbox 360) - 742,700

07. Brain Age 2: More Training In Minutes A Day (DS) - 659,500

08. Madden NFL 08 (PS2) - 655,200

09. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock (Xbox 360) - 624,600

10. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii) - 613,000