Call of Duty 4 Killed The Christmas Competition, Nabs Top Spot

cod4_xmas_sales.jpgNPD sales figures for December show that Infinity Ward's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare took the top spot this holiday season, selling 1.47 million copies of the Xbox 360 version alone. The Activision published shooter just narrowly beat out Super Mario Galaxy for the Wii, which settled for number two and 1.4 million sold to software hungry Wii owners.

The rest of the list features familiar faces, with Guitar Hero II and Guitar Hero III selling ludicrous amounts. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games for Wii takes the tail end of the top ten, making the Sega-predicted 4 million copies sold seem that much more reasonable.

01. Call of Duty 4 (Xbox 360) - 1,470,000
02. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) - 1,400,000
03. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock (PS2) - 1,250,000
04. Wii Play with Remote (Wii) - 1,080,000
05. Assassin's Creed (Xbox 360) - 893,700
06. Halo 3 (Xbox 360) - 742,700
07. Brain Age 2: More Training In Minutes A Day (DS) - 659,500
08. Madden NFL 08 (PS2) - 655,200
09. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock (Xbox 360) - 624,600
10. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii) - 613,000

