Call Of Duty 4 Top Selling Title Of 2007

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare completely kicked 2007's ass. This is the gist of the latest press release from Activision, which pulls out the NPD, Chart Track, and GFK Group numbers showing that not only has the game sold in excess of 7 million copies across all platforms since its release in November, but also wound up selling the most units of any game on any system worldwide during calendar year 2007.
"We're very excited about this achievement especially given so many competitive titles this year," said Will Kassoy, senior vice president, global brand management, Activision Publishing, Inc. "Consumer and critics agree that Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is one of the best games ever created and further establishes Call of Duty as one of the premiere brands in the industry."
While the game came in third in US software sales behind Halo 3 and Wii Play, it turns out the United States is just one of many countries that thinks shooting other people is a worthwhile pastime. Hit the jump for more Activision self-love.
SANTA MONICA, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today that Call of Duty 4®: Modern Warfare™ was the #1 title in units worldwide for calendar 2007, according to The NPD Group, Chart Track and The GFK Group. Developed by Infinity Ward, Call of Duty 4®: Modern Warfare™ has sold in excess of seven million units worldwide since its launch in November.
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare has garnered critical acclaim, securing more than 18 perfect score reviews and over 40 combined Editors' Choice and Game of the Year awards in the U.S. alone. The game has been nominated for 10 prestigious Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences awards, including Game of the Year. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare also currently is the #1 Xbox 360™ title on Xbox Live, based on unique users, according to www.majornelson.com.
