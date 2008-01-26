Call Of Duty 4 Top Selling Title Of 2007

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare completely kicked 2007's ass. This is the gist of the latest press release from Activision, which pulls out the NPD, Chart Track, and GFK Group numbers showing that not only has the game sold in excess of 7 million copies across all platforms since its release in November, but also wound up selling the most units of any game on any system worldwide during calendar year 2007.

"We're very excited about this achievement especially given so many competitive titles this year," said Will Kassoy, senior vice president, global brand management, Activision Publishing, Inc. "Consumer and critics agree that Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is one of the best games ever created and further establishes Call of Duty as one of the premiere brands in the industry."

While the game came in third in US software sales behind Halo 3 and Wii Play, it turns out the United States is just one of many countries that thinks shooting other people is a worthwhile pastime. Hit the jump for more Activision self-love.