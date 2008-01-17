Can Games Companies Learn From Apple?

Well, should they? It's a question GameDaily are asking: Apple's making big bucks from stylish, intuitive devices and software, so why don't games companies get with the carbon-copying in a bid to increase sales? Examples: Microsoft and Nintendo's reliance on abstract points for their online stores is confusing, while Apple use real money. Microsoft allow publishers to set their own prices for online content, while iTunes has hard limits. The 360's blades are difficult for a novice to navigate, while an iPods' menu is not. The 360 and PS3 are hardly triumphs of design, while Apple products are usually gorgeous, etc etc etc. What do you think? Should gaming companies be learning (and we suspect Nintendo have been quietly doing so for years now) from Apple's success?

What Game Companies Can Learn from Apple [GameDaily]