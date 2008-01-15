Capcom Adds "Golden Ticket" Bonus To Devil May Cry 4 CE

Were you one of the ungrateful, stingy saps who thought that the Devil May Cry 4 Collector's Edition version wasn't worth your hard-earned $US 79.99? What, four anime episodes, a making of DVD with loads of digital content and a special Steelbook case aren't enough for you? Hmph! Hmph, I say. Well, maybe this will entice you to drop the extra twenty big ones on the limited package. According to Capcom themselves, 100 total copies of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the action game will come personally signed by the game's producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi. Not a bad bonus, really, especially when you consider it's written in shiny, silvery ink.

And if you aren't lucky enough to be one of the hundred with a genuine Kobayashi signature on your copy of DMC4, you can always make your own. Silver Sharpies are only $US 5.19 per 4-pack at Staples!

