Capcom Adds "Golden Ticket" Bonus To Devil May Cry 4 CE

signed_dmc4_ce.jpgWere you one of the ungrateful, stingy saps who thought that the Devil May Cry 4 Collector's Edition version wasn't worth your hard-earned $US 79.99? What, four anime episodes, a making of DVD with loads of digital content and a special Steelbook case aren't enough for you? Hmph! Hmph, I say. Well, maybe this will entice you to drop the extra twenty big ones on the limited package. According to Capcom themselves, 100 total copies of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the action game will come personally signed by the game's producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi. Not a bad bonus, really, especially when you consider it's written in shiny, silvery ink.

And if you aren't lucky enough to be one of the hundred with a genuine Kobayashi signature on your copy of DMC4, you can always make your own. Silver Sharpies are only $US 5.19 per 4-pack at Staples!

Thinking Of You... (aka Announcing the signed DMC4 Collector's Edition "Golden Ticket") [Capcom Blogs]

Comments

  • gerkin Guest

    what a bloody shit collectors edition
    what if you don't live in the US?
    who wants a signature of some game developer anyway?

    4 eps of anime... LOL i could get that on youtube if I really wanted. But if you are over 15, and still watch anime there is something really wrong with you. DBZ and pokemon were great but anything past that is disturbing.

    0

