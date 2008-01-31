Capcom Fibbing About Devil May Cry 4 Price Discrepancy? [UPDATED]

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

dmcprice.jpg So Capcom say that retailers are to blame for the PS3 version of Devil May Cry 4 being more expensive than the 360 one, eh? Might be bullshit. While reading local Aussie blog Screen Play this morning, I happened upon a post about prices on Capcom's release schedule. So I went and checked my own Capcom release schedule (posted above) and hey, whaddya know, the recommended retail price for the PS3 version - suggested by Capcom, the publisher - is $10 more than the 360 one (please keep Australian dollar jokes to a minimum). An explanation is breathlessly anticipated.

UPDATE: Capcom have gotten back to us, saying only "We are a wholesale price company. The retailers set their own prices". Which they are: EB Games Australia's listing for the title contains the same discrepancy: $110 for the PS3 version, $100 for the 360. What retailer's going to ignore a suggestion to milk PS3 owners for an extra $10?

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    What's so special about this? Nearly every PS3 game is $20 (sometimes $30) more than the 360 version, and at the very least $10. It's ridiculous and it sucks - the 360 prices are ALREADY twice what's fair - but it's nothing new.

    0
  • Yug Guest

    I'm curious as to whether the distributor has a say in the prices of the games ... since all capcom games are distributed in Australia by Activision.

    0
  • Rorkimaru Guest

    Pissed as this makes me the game is too good to pass on and i dont want it on my 360

    0

