Capcom Fibbing About Devil May Cry 4 Price Discrepancy? [UPDATED]

So Capcom say that retailers are to blame for the PS3 version of Devil May Cry 4 being more expensive than the 360 one, eh? Might be bullshit. While reading local Aussie blog Screen Play this morning, I happened upon a post about prices on Capcom's release schedule. So I went and checked my own Capcom release schedule (posted above) and hey, whaddya know, the recommended retail price for the PS3 version - suggested by Capcom, the publisher - is $10 more than the 360 one (please keep Australian dollar jokes to a minimum). An explanation is breathlessly anticipated.

UPDATE: Capcom have gotten back to us, saying only "We are a wholesale price company. The retailers set their own prices". Which they are: EB Games Australia's listing for the title contains the same discrepancy: $110 for the PS3 version, $100 for the 360. What retailer's going to ignore a suggestion to milk PS3 owners for an extra $10?