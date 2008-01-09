Capcom Promises to Fix Hot Dogs If We Fix Spelling

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

bioniccommandohotdogs.jpg Incessant rambling! Recently, I appeared on Capcom's Bionic Commando podcast to discuss game journalism, gaming in Japan and why the hell Capcom should ditch the hot dog arms. The discussion got heated, and Capcom promised to fix hot dog arm in Bionic Commando if we fix the spelling mistakes. No sweat!
Listen Here [Official Site]

