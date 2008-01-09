Capcom Promises to Fix Hot Dogs If We Fix Spelling

Incessant rambling! Recently, I appeared on Capcom's Bionic Commando podcast to discuss game journalism, gaming in Japan and why the hell Capcom should ditch the hot dog arms. The discussion got heated, and Capcom promised to fix hot dog arm in Bionic Commando if we fix the spelling mistakes. No sweat!
Listen Here [Official Site]
Incessant rambling! Recently, I appeared on Capcom's Bionic Commando podcast to discuss game journalism, gaming in Japan and why the hell Capcom should ditch the hot dog arms. The discussion got heated, and Capcom promised to fix hot dog arm in Bionic Commando if we fix the spelling mistakes. No sweat!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink