The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Cell Phones Get a Nunchuk

screenshot_189494_thumb142.jpg

Peripheral company Zeetoo is coming up with a Nunchuk-like device for cell phones. The Zeemote, that's really what it's called, no lie, will connect to select cell phones using Bluetooth. The controller has an analog stick and buttons in a Nunchuk-shaped device. The company says they also have a motion-sensing version of the controller in the works and another prototype that will have a tracker ball.

Personally, I don't think it's the lack of controls that is keeping mobile gaming from realize the potential that mobile game developers are always harping endlessly about. I think the real problem is the lack of a single operating system, something that, dare I say it, the N-Gage platform might actually help fix.

Mobiles Get Nunchuk Controller [CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles