CES Eats My Soul

To: Bash
From: Crecente
Re: What Trent Reznor and Bashcraft Have in Common

So, when I was scheduling things and people I sort of forgot to check the old calendar. I somehow managed to sched every single person out of pocket for the day. And not just any day, but the first day of CES, oh and the starting day for Tori, our new Intern. Fortunately Tori was a quick learner and she was able to help out by posting up a handful of posts as I waded through the storm of news coming out of CES.

What you missed:
Our latest intern
New LEGO Batman Screens Hit
Nintendo Torpedoes The Wii Grey Market
Rumour: LittleBigPlanet Hits in September
Lode Runner XBLA Gallery
GameSpot Owner CNet Eyed for Hostile Take Over
Gates: Live Outage a "Hiccup"
Sony Touts Metal Gear Solid 4 PS3 Exclusivity At CES
CompUSA Reanimated
LittleBigPlanet Updated Impressions From CES
Sony Makes Blu-Ray-To-PSP Movie Transfer Official

