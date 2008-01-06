The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

CES HD DVD Press Conference Cancelled

hd-dvd_logo1.jpg In light of yesterday's announcement that Warner Bros. will be going exclusively Blu-Ray, the HD DVD Promotion Group has cancelled it's press conference for this year's CES. The news came in an email sent around to CES attendees yesterday.

"Based on the timing of the Warner Home Video announcement today, we have decided to postpone our CES 2008 press conference scheduled for Sunday, January 6th at 8:30 p.m. in the Wynn Hotel. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

We are currently discussing the potential impact of this announcement with the other HD DVD partner companies and evaluating next steps. We believe the consumer continues to benefit from HD DVD's commitment to quality and affordability - a bar that is critical for the mainstream success of any format.

We'll continue to keep you updated on new developments around HD DVD."

Yeeeeesh. Not that I think the entire format war relies on the decisions of Warner's, but it is one of the largest movie distributors and their choice will serve to start swinging things in Blu-Ray's direction. If a few more prominent companies choose this same option, we could well see an end to the format wars in the not too distant future. Man, am I glad I bought that PS3 when I had the money.

CES HD DVD Event canceled due to Warner announcement [Wesleytech.com]

  • superdynamite @superdynamite

    I feel sorry for the innocent consumers that were suckered into buying the HD-DVD format.

    The Toshiba HD-DVD player Fire-sale should have been deemed illegal by the US Government. It is against the law to dump merchandise but the law was never enforced.

    Shame on you Toshiba!

    0

