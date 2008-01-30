Chair Snags Rights To Ender's Game

Undertow developer Chair Entertainment has secured the rights to create video games based on Orson Scott Card's science fiction classic, Ender's Game. This really comes as no surprise, seeing as the Chair team of Donald and Geremy Mustard have already worked with Card on the script for unfortunate Xbox failure Advent Rising as well as the original sci-fi IP Empire, which is currently getting the movie treatment via producer Joel Silver.

"From the moment I started working with Donald Mustard and his team at Chair, I knew that these were the guys I wanted to do the first Ender's Game video game," said Card. "It's not enough to slap the Ender's Game name on just any game - it has to be exciting, memorable, and endlessly replayable. Chair shares my understanding of this and I am looking forward to working with them to ensure the game is as authentically Enderish as possible."

For those of you not familiar with the book, Ender's Game is the story of a young boy named Ender Wiggin, recruited along with other children as potential military commanders in the third and possibly final invasion of Earth by the insectoid 'buggers'. It is a must read for anyone even remotely interested in science fiction, but for those of you who have no plans to ever raise the book to your eyes, I will tell you how the engaging novel ends:

SPOILER ALERT!

Read the damn book already.

Chair plans on releasing titles across all viable platforms, with the earliest games being downloadable titles for an as-of-yet unannounced platform. As with all things Chair, the game will be crafted using Unreal Engine 3. It's also worth noting that the games will not be tied to the upcoming film, currently in production at Paramount, instead focusing on the 'virtual' Battle Room sequences from the novel where the meat of the action takes place.

Having interviewed both Donald and Geremy back in November for their Xbox Live Arcade title Undertow, I can safely say that there is no other team I could see working on an Ender's Game title. Commence geeking out completely in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ... now.

Sci Fi Classic 'Ender's Game' To Be Powered by Unreal Engine 3 [WRAL.com]