Chessmaster LIVE (And Rez HD) Coming to XBLA

You probably already know that Rez HD is coming to Xbox LIVE this Wednesday (don't forget to read our impressions, btw), so we'll refrain from rehashing what is now a nugget of your wisdom in snarky blogger format. Instead we'll just mention that Ubisoft's Chessmaster LIVE is coming this week as well. With a multitude of boards, online play (surprise) and extra game modes, chess players can decide whether or not it's worth their 800 points.
Because while Chessmaster LIVE looks good and everything, it's no Battle Chess.
A brand new recreation of the cult-classic shooter created by Tetsuya Mizuguchi, "Rez HD" launches on Xbox LIVE Arcade this week. In addition to "Rez HD," chess fans and newcomers alike will enjoy checkmating friends with "Chessmaster Live" on Xbox LIVE Arcade. Both games will be available on Wednesday, January 30 at 9:00 a.m. GMT (1:00 a.m. PST).
"Rez HD" is a frenetic, wire-frame adventure set to industrial beats and rhythms that match the action. The story of "Rez HD" takes players deep into the world's computer network where they must hack the system, alter the visual output and take over the music, creating unique rhythms and eye candy as they dig deeper into the cyberworld.
Developed by Q Entertainment ("Lumines Live!" and "Every Extend Extra Extreme"), "Rez HD" for Xbox LIVE Arcade is a high definition update of the original game with brand new elements such as new visuals and sound effects. The game features five levels, each with its own unique visual theme, style and musical track, as well as three modes, including Easy, Main and Score Attack. "Rez HD" will be available worldwide for 800 Microsoft Points and is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB.
A downloadable version of Ubisoft's hit "Chessmaster" series, "Chessmaster Live" allows players to test and tune their chess skills against the AI or opponents of all aptitudes around the globe via Xbox LIVE. "Chessmaster Live" features five original chess variants, including a Message Chess option, which allows gamers to engage in matches over the span of several days, weeks or even months. The title boasts both beautifully crafted 3D chess sets inspired by luxury chess board designer House of Staunton. "Chessmaster Live" will be available worldwide (with the exception of Japan and Korea) for 800 Microsoft Points and is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB.
