Chessmaster LIVE (And Rez HD) Coming to XBLA

You probably already know that Rez HD is coming to Xbox LIVE this Wednesday (don't forget to read our impressions, btw), so we'll refrain from rehashing what is now a nugget of your wisdom in snarky blogger format. Instead we'll just mention that Ubisoft's Chessmaster LIVE is coming this week as well. With a multitude of boards, online play (surprise) and extra game modes, chess players can decide whether or not it's worth their 800 points.

Because while Chessmaster LIVE looks good and everything, it's no Battle Chess.