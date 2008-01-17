The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Christian Animal Racing HELL

Religious fronting aside, this game is amazingly bad. It's so bad that we're not sure if it's actually real or a very funny joke. The game is called The Zoo Race. Based on Noah's Ark (we think), the above clips opens with characters in a library. These characters are then turned or "re-shaped" into animals. Those animals then race around a track, run up ladders and are shot out of canons. Then they race around the depths of hell. Then a horse jumps on a rocket. There is more, but watching this clip made my brain hurt. The game's website has The Zoo Race available for purchase, noting:

Buy the FUN game that the big game companies would not ever make.

Oh, the irony is delicious.

The Zoo Race [Official Site via Dtoid]

Comments

  • spumantii Guest

    Cain's head is too small

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles