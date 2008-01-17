Christian Animal Racing HELL

Religious fronting aside, this game is amazingly bad. It's so bad that we're not sure if it's actually real or a very funny joke. The game is called The Zoo Race. Based on Noah's Ark (we think), the above clips opens with characters in a library. These characters are then turned or "re-shaped" into animals. Those animals then race around a track, run up ladders and are shot out of canons. Then they race around the depths of hell. Then a horse jumps on a rocket. There is more, but watching this clip made my brain hurt. The game's website has The Zoo Race available for purchase, noting:

Buy the FUN game that the big game companies would not ever make.

Oh, the irony is delicious.

