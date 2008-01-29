The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Civilization Revolution All-But Canned On Wii

civrev.jpg Civ Rev is the upcoming version of Civlization that, from all accounts, may actually manage to successfully transplant the Civ experience from PC to console. And if you own a 360, PS3 or DS, that may still happen! If you own a Wii, though, sorry. Your versions been delayed. Indefinitely.

Development for the Wii version of Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution is currently on hold. We are focusing our attention on creating the best possible Civilization experience for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Nintendo DS platforms.

What they're trying to say is, the Wii version wasn't the best possible Civilization experience. Sorry.
  Tom Guest

    That's cause the Wii is a peice of rubbish - only a tool would buy a wii. Sure they are cheap, but you get what you pay for and most people wouldn't really know better. PS3 is superior in pretty much every aspect.

    0

