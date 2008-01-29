Civilization Revolution All-But Canned On Wii

Civ Rev is the upcoming version of Civlization that, from all accounts, may actually manage to successfully transplant the Civ experience from PC to console. And if you own a 360, PS3 or DS, that may still happen! If you own a Wii, though, sorry. Your versions been delayed. Indefinitely.

Development for the Wii version of Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution is currently on hold. We are focusing our attention on creating the best possible Civilization experience for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Nintendo DS platforms.

What they're trying to say is, the Wii version wasn't the best possible Civilization experience. Sorry.

