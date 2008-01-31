The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Club Nintendo Zelda Statue Is A False Idol

goldlink.jpg Club Nintendo UK? Rubbish, aren't they? Sure, their setup's not as good as Japan's. And sure, they may require your blood, sweat and tears to accompany your Star Points before they send you anything decent. But when they do send something. Well. Sometimes it's just magnificent. Like this 13" gold (not real gold) Link & Epona statue Kotakuite Dan just earned himself. The cost? A terrible one:

It cost 15,000 stars, which probably took me about 4-5 years of saving (you used to get 5 stars for a daily visit and I had amassed about 4000 stars this way, the rest was from game registrations at 250 a pop).

That there is what I call dedication.

Comments

  • smallangel Guest

    i enjoy it that very good! it like call of champions coc.wistone.com

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles