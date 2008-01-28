The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Cobalt Blue and Black DS Lite On the Way?

ds_lite_cobalt.jpg Rumors have been flying about for some time that we here in the US would be getting a cobalt blue DS and it looks like they might well turn out to be true. GoNintendo reported seeing a pre-order page on CircuitCity.com displaying a cobalt and black DS Lite similar in style to the red and black that came out not too long ago. The listing has since been removed but the memory of it has DS color junkies champing at the bit. Word on the tubes is that the new color will be landing in the US sometime in the first part of February. Rumour? Fact? Cruel joke? Only time will tell!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles