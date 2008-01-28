Rumors have been flying about for some time that we here in the US would be getting a cobalt blue DS and it looks like they might well turn out to be true. GoNintendo reported seeing a pre-order page on CircuitCity.com displaying a cobalt and black DS Lite similar in style to the red and black that came out not too long ago. The listing has since been removed but the memory of it has DS color junkies champing at the bit. Word on the tubes is that the new color will be landing in the US sometime in the first part of February. Rumour? Fact? Cruel joke? Only time will tell!
Cobalt Blue and Black DS Lite On the Way?
