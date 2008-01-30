The "cobalt blue" Nintendo DS is certainly coming and now we know the exact date. Retailer GameStop has begun receiving advertising materials, posting window displays featuring a February 10 release date. That's the same drop date we heard from a Kmart employee earlier today. That puts the "cobalt blue" DS street date in sync with the domestic release of Professor Layton and the Curious Village for the portable, both of which should benefit from the side-by-side release. Now that my DS Lite is on the fritz, perhaps I'll upgrade. Or side-grade. Whatever.
Cobalt Blue Nintendo DS Confirmed For February 10
Comments
When is this reaching Australia and for how much?