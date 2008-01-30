Codemasters' New MMO Is...Jumpgate?

Codemasters has finally pulled aside the velvet curtain that hid their mysterious new MMO from view, revealing NetDevil's Jumpgate Evolution, which obviously must be standing in front of Codemasters' awesome, all-new game, seeing as we've known about the new Jumpgate since June of last year, with NetDevil hinting at the new title as far back as December 2006. *peeks behind Jumpgate* Nope, that's it folks. I'd say that's an awfully crafty way to hide your brand new MMO, leaving it out in plain sight like that. Either way, Codemasters will be distributing the game throughout North America and Europe, with Codemasters Online handling the game's operation. Hit the jump for a press release that should have been titled "NetDevil Finds Publisher / European Partner For Jumpgate Evolution."

29th January (2pm GMT) - Codemasters Online have today unveiled their next generation MMORPG set for release in 2008, Jumpgate. Developed by the US-based experienced MMOG developer NetDevil, Jumpgate is a space-based MMO incorporating all-new action style gameplay like never seen before in any previous online game.

'We are very pleased to be working with NetDevil to release this exciting project across North America & Europe. Jumpgate brings something new and fresh to the online persistent space," commented David Solari, Vice President, Codemasters Online. "The all-action approach and thrilling, twitch-based space combat really sets it apart from other MMOs in the market and we are very much looking forward to releasing this space epic in late 2008."

Jumpgate is the definitive space combat MMO allowing players to choose from one of three playable nations and engage in an intense action-packed universe. Embarking on an immersive and accessible space adventure players can trade valuable commodities, take part in dangerous outer-space raids, meet and play with friends and live out the dream to become an elite hero or infamous space pirate. The game features both a rich and varied universe to explore and has been designed for experienced and novice MMO players alike.

"We're really excited about this relationship. Codemasters has already established themselves as a premium game developer and publisher; as well as one of the most successful MMO operators in the business. Very few companies have those kinds of credentials." commented Scott Brown, President of NetDevil. "This combination of experience and dedication is a perfect fit for NetDevil and we are thrilled to be working with such a great partner."

Codemasters Online have confirmed that they will be the exclusive publisher / operator of this next generation MMO across Europe and will be working along with NetDevil to bring the game to the North American market.

