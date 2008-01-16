The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Codemasters To Reveal New MMO In March

connect2008.jpgFrom the company that brought you Dungeons and Dragons Online: Stormreach and The Lord of the Rings Online: Shadows of Angmar comes...something! Codemasters Online today announce an announcement to be made at their Connect 2008 event this March. The company plans to unveil their new massively multiplayer online game during the event in fully playable form, meaning they've managed to develop a game from start to playable without anyone knowing - no mean feat in this kooky internet age.

Ed Relf, Director of Marketing, Codemasters Online commented "This is just one of many exclusives we are lining up for lucky visitors to Codemasters Online Connect this year! The support for Connect 2008 is growing rapidly since its announcement this week and we look forward to unveiling both this and further exclusives during this 2-day gaming festival.

Connect 2008 is taking place March 14th and 15th at the Omega Sektor, Birmingham, UK. Only then will we know if they are giving us something new and nifty or just another RF Online / Archlord quality title.

Codemasters Online to Unveil New MMO at Forthcoming Connect Event

New MMO to be fully playable at forthcoming Codemasters Online Connect Event

For more information or so sign up for advance ticket alerts visit www.codemastersconnect.com

