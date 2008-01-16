Codemasters To Reveal New MMO In March

From the company that brought you Dungeons and Dragons Online: Stormreach and The Lord of the Rings Online: Shadows of Angmar comes...something! Codemasters Online today announce an announcement to be made at their Connect 2008 event this March. The company plans to unveil their new massively multiplayer online game during the event in fully playable form, meaning they've managed to develop a game from start to playable without anyone knowing - no mean feat in this kooky internet age.
Ed Relf, Director of Marketing, Codemasters Online commented "This is just one of many exclusives we are lining up for lucky visitors to Codemasters Online Connect this year! The support for Connect 2008 is growing rapidly since its announcement this week and we look forward to unveiling both this and further exclusives during this 2-day gaming festival.
Connect 2008 is taking place March 14th and 15th at the Omega Sektor, Birmingham, UK. Only then will we know if they are giving us something new and nifty or just another RF Online / Archlord quality title.
Codemasters Online to Unveil New MMO at Forthcoming Connect Event
Codemasters Online announced today that the company's new blockbuster MMO game, scheduled for release in late 2008, will be unveiled at the forthcoming Connect 2008 online gaming event. The new MMO will be fully playable for the first time at Connect 2008 in a world exclusive for the event!
Taking place on March 14th / 15th, Connect 2008 is Codemasters Online's premier gaming event spanning all of Codemasters Online's gaming titles including The Lord of the Rings Online™: Shadows of Angmar™, ArchLord, RF Online, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS™ ONLINE: Stormreach™ and much much more!
For more information or so sign up for advance ticket alerts visit www.codemastersconnect.com
