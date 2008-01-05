The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Co-Founder Of Black Box Games Martin Sikes Passes Away

black_box.jpgOver the holidays, the gaming community lost one an influential member in Martin Sikes, one of the founding members of Black Box Games. Black Box was probably best known for creating titles like NHL 2K and Sega Soccer Slam before being acquired by Electronic Arts in 2002 and helming the Need For Speed franchise. Sikes and other former Black Box staffers later went on to co-found United Front Games, a start-up studio that formed in the summer of 2007. Sikes, who died suddenly on Christmas Eve, is survived by his daughter, parents Rita and John, and sister Belinda.

Details on memorial services are available at the Vancouver Sun.

Martin Sikes co-founded Black Box Games [Vancouver Sun - thanks, Victor]

Comments

  • HarryTheGnu Guest

    Martin Sikes was a bully with narcissistic personality disorder. He died of karma. Rot in hell, Sikes.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles