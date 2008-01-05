Companion Cube Fetches $US 365 On Ebay (Plus Shipping!)

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Picture%2043.pngDo you remember those official 6-inch plush companion cubes that sold out on Valve's website faster than you could say, "Boy, I bet I could buy a bunch and sell them for crazy prices on eBay"?

Originally retailing for $29.95, one recent auction just closed for $US 365 plus $US 8 to ship. Another is currently bid up to $US 105 with hours left on the listing. I'm the first to regret not ordering a cube for my own collection, but this Beanie Baby madness has got to stop. It'll give us all a bad name (as well as a vicious reputation within the collectibles circuits).

Unopened Weighted Companion Cube Plush [ebay]

