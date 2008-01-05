Companion Cube Fetches $US 365 On Ebay (Plus Shipping!)

Do you remember those official 6-inch plush companion cubes that sold out on Valve's website faster than you could say, "Boy, I bet I could buy a bunch and sell them for crazy prices on eBay"?
Originally retailing for $29.95, one recent auction just closed for $US 365 plus $US 8 to ship. Another is currently bid up to $US 105 with hours left on the listing. I'm the first to regret not ordering a cube for my own collection, but this Beanie Baby madness has got to stop. It'll give us all a bad name (as well as a vicious reputation within the collectibles circuits).
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink