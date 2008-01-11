The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Company Suing Nintendo, Sony Over Alleged Patent Violation

copper.jpgAlriii-iiight, more wacky patent lawsuits! Copper Innovations Group, who you've never heard of, are suing both Nintendo and Sony, claiming both companies are copying a device they patented in 1996. Which you've never heard of. Apparently twelve years ago, Copper filed for a patent which "covers a method for connecting devices to a system and sorting their inputs by means of hardware identification numbers tied to each transmission". In other words, a similar system to the way your Bluetooth Wii Remotes and PS3 controllers are assigned to player 1, 2, 3 etc. The Sixaxis, PS3 Blu-Ray Remote, Wii Remote and Wii Nunchuk are all named in the suit as products infringing on Copper's patent. Not only are they seeking damages and legal costs, they're looking at scoring an injunction that would prohibit Sony and Nintendo from further infringing on the patent. Good luck with that.
Nintendo, Sony face new patent suit [GameSpot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles