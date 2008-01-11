Company Suing Nintendo, Sony Over Alleged Patent Violation

Alriii-iiight, more wacky patent lawsuits! Copper Innovations Group, who you've never heard of, are suing both Nintendo and Sony, claiming both companies are copying a device they patented in 1996. Which you've never heard of. Apparently twelve years ago, Copper filed for a patent which "covers a method for connecting devices to a system and sorting their inputs by means of hardware identification numbers tied to each transmission". In other words, a similar system to the way your Bluetooth Wii Remotes and PS3 controllers are assigned to player 1, 2, 3 etc. The Sixaxis, PS3 Blu-Ray Remote, Wii Remote and Wii Nunchuk are all named in the suit as products infringing on Copper's patent. Not only are they seeking damages and legal costs, they're looking at scoring an injunction that would prohibit Sony and Nintendo from further infringing on the patent. Good luck with that.

Nintendo, Sony face new patent suit [GameSpot]