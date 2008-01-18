Complete List Of AIAS Awards Finalists Announced

The complete list of finalists for the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) 2007 Annual Interactive Achievement Awards have been announced. Bring tea and biscuits, this will take a while. To be held in Vegas on February 7, during the 2008 D.I.C.E. summit, and hosted by Jay Mohr, this is the 11th year the awards have been held, and if the sheer number of nominations count for anything BioShock (12) and Call of Duty 4 (10) are going to run away with the night. Click through for every finalist in every category.

OVERALL GAME OF THE YEAR

BioShock

Call of Duty 4

Rock Band

Super Mario Galaxy

The Orange Box

CONSOLE GAME OF THE YEAR

BioShock

Call of Duty 4

Mass Effect

Rock Band

Super Mario Galaxy

PC GAME OF THE YEAR

BioShock

Call of Duty 4

Crysis

Orange Box

WoW: Burning Crusade

MMO GAME OF THE YEAR

Eve Online

Guild Wars: Eye of the North

Tabula Rasa

LotR Online

WoW: Burning Crusade

ACTION GAME OF THE YEAR

BioShock

Call of Duty 4

Crysis

Halo 3

The Orange Box

STRATEGY/SIM GAME OF THE YEAR

Ace Combat 6

C&C 3

Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts

Supreme Commander

World in Conflict

SPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR

FIFA 08

MLB 07: The Show

NBA 2K8

NHL 08

Skate

ADVENTURE GAME OF THE YEAR

Assassin's Creed

God of War II

Ratchet & Clank Future

Super Mario Galaxy

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN GAMING

Assassin's Creed

BioShock

Rock Band

Super Mario Galaxy

The Orange Box

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DESIGN

BioShock

Call of Duty 4

Rock Band

Super Mario Galaxy

Portal

RACING GAME OF THE YEAR

DiRT

Forza Motorsport 2

MotorStorm

Need for Speed: ProStreet

Project Gotham Racing 4

ROLE-PLAYING GAME OF THE YEAR

Eternal Sonata

Jeanne d'Arc

Mass Effect

Rogue Galaxy

The Witcher

MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR

Diner Dash 2

Prey

SimCity Societies

Skate

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND DESIGN

BioShock

Call of Duty 4

Need for Speed: ProStreet

Skate

GRAW 2

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

BioShock

Guitar Hero III

Rock Band

SingStar Pop

Skate

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION

BioShock

God of War II

Heavenly Sword

Lair

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

DOWNLOADABLE GAME OF THE YEAR

Azada

Build-a-Lot

flow

Peggle

Puzzle Quest

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ONLINE GAMEPLAY

Call of Duty 4

Forza 2

Halo 3

Rock Band

World in Conflict

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAMEPLAY ENGINEERING

Assassin's Creed

Rock Band

Super Mario Galaxy

Phantom Hourglass

Portal

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN STORY DEVELOPMENT

BioShock

Drawn to Life

Mass Effect

The Darkness

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER PERFORMANCE

BioShock

Heavenly Sword

Mass Effect

Portal

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL ENGINEERING

Assassin's Creed

Call of Duty 4

Crysis

Ratchet & Clank: Future Tools of Destruction

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION

Assassin's Creed

BioShock

Call of Duty 4

Heavenly Sword

Team Fortress 2

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

Assassin's Creed

Call of Duty 4

Ratchet & Clank: Future Tools of Destruction

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

Team Fortress 2

FAMILY GAME OF THE YEAR

Guitar Hero III

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Rock Band

Scene It?

WarioWare: Smooth Moves

HANDHELD GAME OF THE YEAR

Drawn To Life

Jeanne d'Arc

Puzzle Quest

Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters

Phantom Hourglass