Complete List Of AIAS Awards Finalists Announced

aias.jpgThe complete list of finalists for the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) 2007 Annual Interactive Achievement Awards have been announced. Bring tea and biscuits, this will take a while. To be held in Vegas on February 7, during the 2008 D.I.C.E. summit, and hosted by Jay Mohr, this is the 11th year the awards have been held, and if the sheer number of nominations count for anything BioShock (12) and Call of Duty 4 (10) are going to run away with the night. Click through for every finalist in every category.

OVERALL GAME OF THE YEAR
BioShock
Call of Duty 4
Rock Band
Super Mario Galaxy
The Orange Box

CONSOLE GAME OF THE YEAR
BioShock
Call of Duty 4
Mass Effect
Rock Band
Super Mario Galaxy

PC GAME OF THE YEAR
BioShock
Call of Duty 4
Crysis
Orange Box
WoW: Burning Crusade

MMO GAME OF THE YEAR
Eve Online
Guild Wars: Eye of the North
Tabula Rasa
LotR Online
WoW: Burning Crusade

ACTION GAME OF THE YEAR
BioShock
Call of Duty 4
Crysis
Halo 3
The Orange Box

STRATEGY/SIM GAME OF THE YEAR
Ace Combat 6
C&C 3
Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts
Supreme Commander
World in Conflict

SPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR
FIFA 08
MLB 07: The Show
NBA 2K8
NHL 08
Skate

ADVENTURE GAME OF THE YEAR
Assassin's Creed
God of War II
Ratchet & Clank Future
Super Mario Galaxy
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN GAMING
Assassin's Creed
BioShock
Rock Band
Super Mario Galaxy
The Orange Box

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAME DESIGN
BioShock
Call of Duty 4
Rock Band
Super Mario Galaxy
Portal

RACING GAME OF THE YEAR
DiRT
Forza Motorsport 2
MotorStorm
Need for Speed: ProStreet
Project Gotham Racing 4

ROLE-PLAYING GAME OF THE YEAR
Eternal Sonata
Jeanne d'Arc
Mass Effect
Rogue Galaxy
The Witcher

MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR
Diner Dash 2
Prey
SimCity Societies
Skate

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND DESIGN
BioShock
Call of Duty 4
Need for Speed: ProStreet
Skate
GRAW 2

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK
BioShock
Guitar Hero III
Rock Band
SingStar Pop
Skate

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION
BioShock
God of War II
Heavenly Sword
Lair
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

DOWNLOADABLE GAME OF THE YEAR
Azada
Build-a-Lot
flow
Peggle
Puzzle Quest

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ONLINE GAMEPLAY
Call of Duty 4
Forza 2
Halo 3
Rock Band
World in Conflict

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN GAMEPLAY ENGINEERING
Assassin's Creed
Rock Band
Super Mario Galaxy
Phantom Hourglass
Portal

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN STORY DEVELOPMENT
BioShock
Drawn to Life
Mass Effect
The Darkness
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER PERFORMANCE
BioShock
Heavenly Sword
Mass Effect
Portal
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL ENGINEERING
Assassin's Creed
Call of Duty 4
Crysis
Ratchet & Clank: Future Tools of Destruction
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION
Assassin's Creed
BioShock
Call of Duty 4
Heavenly Sword
Team Fortress 2

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
Assassin's Creed
Call of Duty 4
Ratchet & Clank: Future Tools of Destruction
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune
Team Fortress 2

FAMILY GAME OF THE YEAR
Guitar Hero III
Rayman Raving Rabbids
Rock Band
Scene It?
WarioWare: Smooth Moves

HANDHELD GAME OF THE YEAR
Drawn To Life
Jeanne d'Arc
Puzzle Quest
Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters
Phantom Hourglass

